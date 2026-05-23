Nitesh Tiwari tells Ranbir Kapoor why directing Ramayana is ‘intimidating, challenging, inspiring’. Watch

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of this year. On his birthday, producer Namit Malhotra posted a video where the director describes to the film’s lead star Ranbir Kapoor what it’s like to direct the film. He calls it ‘intimidating, challenging, inspiring’ at the same time. Here’s why.

Namit Malhotra tells Ranbir Kapoor it’s ‘intimidating’ to direct Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films.

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In the promotional video posted by Namit, Ranbir asks Nitesh, “So, Nitesh sir, as a director when you imagined this world…you know, when Namit offered you to direct, the Ramayana, what were your thoughts?” He replies, “Intimidating, challenging, inspiring all at the same time. Intimidating because, you know, telling a great story like Ramayana comes with a lot of moral responsibility. You have to just tell it in the right way possible.”

When Ranbir adds, “With the right intention,” the filmmaker agrees, adding, “With the right intentions, of course, you know. Inspiring because the kind of world which was presented to me was so mind-blowing. There was never an ounce of doubt in my mind that we will not be able to achieve this. So, there was a great story like Ramayana and with the backing and the support of a name like Namit Malhotra and Dne, you would just grab it with both your hands. So that’s how the journey started. I think it was around six years back. I can say that it’s been a fantastic ride. I don’t think I could have taken a better decision.”

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{{^usCountry}} Namit Malhotra says it’s hard to describe their journey in words {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namit Malhotra says it’s hard to describe their journey in words {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While posting the video, Namit wished Nitesh a happy birthday and added that it was hard to describe their long journey. “Dear Nitesh SIR as everyone refers to you. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead in every way,” he wrote, adding, “We have come on this journey that’s hard to describe in words. Working with you so closely has been one of the best experiences of my life, so much to learn from you and see how you deal with everyone and everything with such clarity and with so much calm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While posting the video, Namit wished Nitesh a happy birthday and added that it was hard to describe their long journey. “Dear Nitesh SIR as everyone refers to you. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead in every way,” he wrote, adding, “We have come on this journey that’s hard to describe in words. Working with you so closely has been one of the best experiences of my life, so much to learn from you and see how you deal with everyone and everything with such clarity and with so much calm.” {{/usCountry}}

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The producer also wrote, “Your understanding of the subject to your ease of telling the story and bringing it to life is incredibly fascinating and I really appreciate your approach in partnering with everyone with so much dignity and grace. Lots more power to you to bring the greatest story of our country to the people of the world with lots of positive energy and enthusiasm. @niteshtiwari22.” Nitesh responded to the post, writing, “Thanks a lot sir.”

Ramayana is a ₹4000 crore-budget film starring Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and others. The film will be released in two parts for Diwali 2026 and 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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