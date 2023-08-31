No one does comedy quite like Rajkummar Rao: Check out his 5 most hilarious scenes

Bollywood has produced many actors over the years but few have been as versatile as Rajkummar Rao. He has played a lawyer in pursuit of truth, a committed government employee, a sensitive cop hiding his true self, and even a salesman who has mastered the art of selling sarees. As amazing as he was in films like Shahid, Newton and Aligarh, fans have loved him the most for his exceptional talent at comedy. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao jokes he used to do ‘a good job of stealing cable connection' in his younger days) Rajkumma Rao overshadowed everyone in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

As the actor turns 39 on Thursday, we bring you his best comedy scenes from films such as Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Ludo. Which one left you rolling with laughter?

'Kya whaain whaain?'

Few horror comedies have been able to touch the pure joy that was Amar Kaushik's Stree. Rajkummar Rao played the local romeo Vicky in the small town of Chanderi, who falls for an unnamed, enigma of a woman, played by Shraddha Kapoor. His true chemistry, however, popped on screen with Stree, a witch-like entity that haunted the people of this town, specially men.

Vicky and his gang of friends decide to trap Stree and for that, they use him as bait. A truly hilarious scene in the climax shows Rajkummar scared out of his wits, being told to look the witch in her eyes. Even with his heart in his mouth, he tries to embrace his inner Shah Rukh Khan and romance the lady of his nightmares.

An essay on peacocks

Another scene from Stree makes it to our list. Here, Vicky recites an essay on mor (peacock) in a rather pathetic attempt to woo his crush, played by Shraddha. The sing-song delivery with a straight face will remind you of how we, too, wrote such essays in primary schools.

What's on the menu

In Anurag Basu's anthology-style film Ludo, Rajkummar plays Alok Kumar Gupta, an ex-con who now runs a dhaba with his mates. The film offers the most charming intro scene ever for Rajkummar as he spits fire, pulls off slick dance moves while reciting items on the dhaba menu. Rajkummar is hilarious as he tries to ape (pay tribute to) Mithun Chakraborty with his impeccable style.

'Paan toh hum khaate nahi'

Bareilly Ki Barfi was supposed to be Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon's film, but Rajkummar Rao ate everyone up as the innocent saree salesman Pritam. After giving him a training on swag, confidence and all things cool, Ayushmann takes his ‘antim pariksha’. Pritam has to simply order a paan and ride away on his bike. But the scene that follows shows just how talented Rajkummar is at portraying a meek, scared man in one scene and an absolutely fearless goon in the next.

Tipu's failed proposal

A hilarious scene from recently released Raj & DK series Guns & Gulaabs shows Rajkummar Rao as Tipu, confessing his love to a woman he likes. The scene is simple but it's the smaller things that make you giggle. Nervous Tipu runs up to 'Lekha ji' while she is on her Luna and hands her the letter. He quickly runs away in a the most comically stupid way. Of course, things do not pan out for poor Tipu and he is left heartbroken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail