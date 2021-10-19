No pressure of box office or economic deadline to alter the storytelling required on OTT space: Kajol

Actor Kajol marked her digital debut with the movie, Tribhanga earlier this year. Ask her if she wishes to continue exploring the web medium and she tells us, “I’ve no issues with mediums and platforms. I’ve always maintained that I don’t want to work unless I love the project. That’s why I don’t do too many of them. My basic requirement is: I need to do good, quality work.”

The 47-year-old believes that shows on the web are more realistic and relatable. She explains, “In web projects, you can speak so much more English than you normally would in films. It sometimes helps in giving a more real flavour in storytelling. That’s why when you watch English films on these platforms, they look more relatable than most of our Hindi films.”

Kajol, who will be seen in actor-turned-director Revathy’s upcoming film The Last Hurrah, feels that “on a concept-level, the OTT space has an improved form of storytelling”. She adds, “It (web platform) has given us the ability to tell stories the way we want them to be told without having the pressure of box-office and an economic deadline to alter the storytelling.”

In the past, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) actor has also ventured into TV as a talent judge for a reality show. Ask her if she would like to give it another try and she shares, “I haven’t watched a reality show for a long time now. But I’m sure that they are having great fun doing it. It opens up another opportunity for us and I think that’s great.”