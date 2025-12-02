Nora Fatehi: I'm doing more international collaborations with different artistes

Actor-singer Nora Fatehi who recently released What Do I Know (Just A Girl) with Shenseea, says she has more global collaborations coming up in 2026. Nora Fatehi

Nora says, “Im doing more international musical collaborations with different artistes while also expanding my global music catalogue! I'm aiming at positioning my self in more global platforms as i have been doing since 2020. I performed at one of the most prestigious venues, Olympia in Paris. And in 2022 i performed at the closing ceremony world cup FIFA in Qatar. Now i have my made my US tv debut with Jimmy Fallon, promoting my new pop track What do I know. Its all a part of expanding my global footprint.”

She says she's already looking forward to 2026 and has begun work on her projects for the coming year. She says, “We are in the final phases of putting the videos together! Some songs have been recorded and others are in the initial recording phase. But I'm very excited for 2026 and for the kind of music ill be putting out into the world.”