Nora Fatehi is all glam as she attends American Music Awards, internet marvels: 'She is standing next to Jennifer Lopez'

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi turned up the glam as she attended the American Music Awards 2025 in Las Vegas on Monday night. The Canadian actor-singer of Moroccan origin walked the red carpet in a glamorous leopard print midriff-baring dress. After pictures from her appearance were posted on social media, the internet reacted, some in awe, others in bewilderment. Nora Fatehi attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Nora Fatehi at the AMAs

Nora attended the AMAs weeks after the success of her latest single Snake, in which she collaborated with Jason Derulo. The track topped the BBC Asian Music charts and amassed over 130 million views. The 33-year-old star appeared on multiple international platforms, such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, BBC Asian Network, and MTV UK for the promotion of her song. The AMAs was the latest event Nora attended. The event was held on Monday night (Tuesday morning India time) at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

Nora Fatehi attends the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronda Churchill(REUTERS)

The internet reacts

After pictures of Nora's appearance were posted on Reddit, one social media user remarked, "One day she's in Dubai.. The other day in India.. Then, just a few days ago, she was in Nepal.. Before that in NYC, Chicago and London, and now here she comes attending this in Vegas."

Many others wondered why Nora was at the event. In India, Nora is largely known as an actor and dancer. Her singing gigs have largely taken place overseas. One Redditor clarified, "She sang the Fifa anthem and Dirty Little Secret, It's true, Snake, etc." Another marvelled at how Nora was now hobnobbing with global music royalty. "No one thought but yes and she is now standing next to JLo," read the comment. Jennifer Lopez hosted the 2025 AMAs, and also put up a headline-grabbing performance where she kissed her backup dancers.

Nora's recent work

Nora was last seen playing a princess in the Netflix show, The Royals, in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Prior to this, she played a dance teacher in the Prime Video film, Be Happy, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Nora has two films in the pipeline - Tamil film Kanchana 4 and Kannada film KD - The Devil.