Did Taylor Swift win anything at AMAs 2025? Here's who won album, tour and pop female artist

Taylor Swift not only skipped the 2025 American Music Awards, but also walked away empty-handed, despite being nominated in six major categories. Fans had speculated that Swift might use the AMAs stage to unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her long-awaited re-recorded sixth studio album. But there was no surprise appearance or announcement after all. Taylor Swift was nominated in 6 categories at the 2025 American Music Awards.(REUTERS)

Swift was nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poets Department, Collaboration of the Year for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, and Favorite Touring Artist. Her shutout in all categories has left fans disappointed and frustrated.

Full list of winners -

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx “BRAT”

Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”

Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”

Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Chappell Roan “Hot to Go!”

Djo “End of Beginning”

Doechii “Anxiety” (WINNER)

Lola Young “Messy”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx “Brat”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Biie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)ll

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone (WINNER)

Shaboozey

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter” (WINNER)

Jelly Roll “Beautifully Broken”

Megan Moroney “Am I Okay?”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Shaboozey “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”