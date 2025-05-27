Did Taylor Swift win anything at AMAs 2025? Here's who won album, tour and pop female artist
Taylor Swift was nominated in 6 categories at the 2025 American Music Awards but walked away empty-handed. Here's a look at who won in those categories instead.
Taylor Swift not only skipped the 2025 American Music Awards, but also walked away empty-handed, despite being nominated in six major categories. Fans had speculated that Swift might use the AMAs stage to unveil Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her long-awaited re-recorded sixth studio album. But there was no surprise appearance or announcement after all.
Swift was nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poets Department, Collaboration of the Year for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, and Favorite Touring Artist. Her shutout in all categories has left fans disappointed and frustrated.
Full list of winners -
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx “BRAT”
Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”
Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Chappell Roan “Hot to Go!”
Djo “End of Beginning”
Doechii “Anxiety” (WINNER)
Lola Young “Messy”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx “Brat”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Biie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)ll
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone (WINNER)
Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter” (WINNER)
Jelly Roll “Beautifully Broken”
Megan Moroney “Am I Okay?”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”