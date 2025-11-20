Nora Fatehi gets a stellar debut on Jimmy Fallon's show amid rave parties controversy

Nora Fatehi made a stellar up for one of the biggest international moments of her career as she prepares to make her debut as a performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This marks the actor-dancer’s first-ever appearance on the iconic American late-night platform. Nora Fatehi debuted on her American TV with Jimmy Fallon's Show Tonight

Nora Fatehi to make her debut on American TV

Her performance featured her newly released single 'What Do I Know (Just A Girl)', created in collaboration with Jamaican singer-rapper Shenseea. The upbeat track is already gaining traction for its infectious energy, choreography, and international appeal. Nora shared the video of her performance on her social media. Watch it here

Announcing the news of her debut, the official BTS handle of Fallon Tonight had posted, “TONIGHT: @norafatehi ft. @shenseea perform ‘What Do I Know? (Just A Girl)’! #FallonTonight”, revealing the episode’s broadcast details.

Written by Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, the song spotlights Nora’s evolving artistic identity, showcasing a more confident vocal presence and her signature performance-driven flair. It also marks the first official release under Anjula Acharia’s 5 Junction Records, in partnership with Warner Records, further amplifying her global music footprint.

Nora addresses her link-up to drug-fuelled rave parties

Even as her musical success makes headlines, Nora recently found herself addressing rumours linking her to alleged drug-fuelled rave parties reportedly tied to a Mumbai-based trafficker. Taking a firm stand on Instagram, she criticised media coverage connecting her name with individuals linked to Dawood Ibrahim, calling the reports baseless and defamatory.

“I don’t go to parties… I’m constantly on flights… I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life… I don’t associate myself with people like that,” she wrote, adding that her personal time is spent resting, travelling, or with close childhood friends.