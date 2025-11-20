Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nora Fatehi gets a stellar debut on Jimmy Fallon's show amid rave parties controversy

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 01:41 pm IST

Nora Fatehi's latest single, What Do I Know (Just A Girl), showcases her vocal presence and marks her first release with Anjula Acharia's 5 Junction Records.

Nora Fatehi made a stellar up for one of the biggest international moments of her career as she prepares to make her debut as a performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This marks the actor-dancer’s first-ever appearance on the iconic American late-night platform.

Nora Fatehi debuted on her American TV with Jimmy Fallon's Show Tonight
Nora Fatehi debuted on her American TV with Jimmy Fallon's Show Tonight

Nora Fatehi to make her debut on American TV

Her performance featured her newly released single 'What Do I Know (Just A Girl)', created in collaboration with Jamaican singer-rapper Shenseea. The upbeat track is already gaining traction for its infectious energy, choreography, and international appeal. Nora shared the video of her performance on her social media. Watch it here

Announcing the news of her debut, the official BTS handle of Fallon Tonight had posted, “TONIGHT: @norafatehi ft. @shenseea perform ‘What Do I Know? (Just A Girl)’! #FallonTonight”, revealing the episode’s broadcast details.

Written by Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, the song spotlights Nora’s evolving artistic identity, showcasing a more confident vocal presence and her signature performance-driven flair. It also marks the first official release under Anjula Acharia’s 5 Junction Records, in partnership with Warner Records, further amplifying her global music footprint.

Nora addresses her link-up to drug-fuelled rave parties

Even as her musical success makes headlines, Nora recently found herself addressing rumours linking her to alleged drug-fuelled rave parties reportedly tied to a Mumbai-based trafficker. Taking a firm stand on Instagram, she criticised media coverage connecting her name with individuals linked to Dawood Ibrahim, calling the reports baseless and defamatory.

“I don’t go to parties… I’m constantly on flights… I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life… I don’t associate myself with people like that,” she wrote, adding that her personal time is spent resting, travelling, or with close childhood friends.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi gets a stellar debut on Jimmy Fallon's show amid rave parties controversy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On