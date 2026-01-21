Nora Fatehi slams ‘diabolical’ behaviour after chaotic AFCON final, backs Morocco: Most unethical…
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has voiced her support for Morocco in the aftermath of the chaotic AFCON final, calling out the scenes she witnessed at the match. She said the behaviour on display would go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical episodes associated with the tournament.
Nora pens an emotional note
The final took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco
The AFCON 2025 final was chaotic as Morocco fell to a defeat. The showdown was a controversial affair as Senegal came out on top in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. The match featured a controversial penalty call against Senegal, which led some Senegal players to walk off the field in protest. Meanwhile, Senegal fans also tried to storm onto the field.
“It took me some time to process what happened at the finals! This will go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical behavior! This taught us that in all circumstances Morocco maintains class, prestige and exemplary attitude,” Nora wrote.
She continued, “I wanna take this time to appreciate the experience I had here at AFCON and in Morocco! I applaud the advancement, elevation and hospitality of the country and its people! This experience has shown us that Morocco is growing fast and will remain to be the top country in Africa! We are proud Africans and no one can change that.”
“This last few weeks I enjoyed some of the best moments with my friends and loved ones! I felt what it means to be passionate and patriotic ! It’s more than football for us! It’s celebrating our country, our king, our people and our development,” Nora added.
She went on to give a shoutout to “our coach and the players for moving in dignity and pride”. “You have made us proud! Dima Meghreb! Thank you to my non Moroccan fans who supported this journey and cheered on my country! I’ll never forget it! World Cup we coming,” Nora concluded.
Nora’s upcoming work
Nora has starred in many films, such as My Birthday Song, Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Crakk, Madgaon Express, Matka, Be Happy, and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, among others. She began her career in Bollywood with the 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.
In recent times, she has been in the news for her international collaborations such as Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA! and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea.
Nora was seen in a couple of projects including Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa and the web series The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter. Nora also has work lined up on the acting front, as she is set to star in the horror film Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil.
