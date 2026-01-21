Nora Fatehi slams ‘diabolical’ behaviour after chaotic AFCON final, backs Morocco: Most unethical…

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has voiced her support for Morocco in the aftermath of the chaotic AFCON final, calling out the scenes she witnessed at the match. She said the behaviour on display would go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical episodes associated with the tournament. Nora Fatehi also shared several pictures from the AFCON finals. (Instagram)

Nora pens an emotional note On Tuesday, Nora took to Instagram to pen a note after the controversial ending to the AFCON final, cheering for Morocco. The final took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco

The AFCON 2025 final was chaotic as Morocco fell to a defeat. The showdown was a controversial affair as Senegal came out on top in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. The match featured a controversial penalty call against Senegal, which led some Senegal players to walk off the field in protest. Meanwhile, Senegal fans also tried to storm onto the field.

“It took me some time to process what happened at the finals! This will go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical behavior! This taught us that in all circumstances Morocco maintains class, prestige and exemplary attitude,” Nora wrote.

She continued, “I wanna take this time to appreciate the experience I had here at AFCON and in Morocco! I applaud the advancement, elevation and hospitality of the country and its people! This experience has shown us that Morocco is growing fast and will remain to be the top country in Africa! We are proud Africans and no one can change that.”