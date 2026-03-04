Nora Fatehi slams trolls criticising her world peace appeal amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Morally something’s wrong with you’
Nora Fatehi shared her thoughts on the escalating US-Iran conflict, urging for peace and unity. After facing criticism, she defended her message.
Nora Fatehi recently shared a video addressing the rising tensions in the Middle East. In the clip, she assured fans that she was safe while urging people to prioritise unity and peace. The actor has now posted another video stating that her appeal for world peace amid the US–Iran conflict upset many, and that she was criticised simply for advocating peace.
Nora Fatehi reacts to backlash for speaking about world peace
On Wednesday, Nora took to Instagram stories to wish fans a happy Holi. She then addressed trolls who criticised her for speaking about world peace, saying, “I think a lot of people have lost touch with the ability to have comprehension skills and listening skills. That’s something we used to learn in school, comprehension skills, critical thinking skills, reading abilities, and being able to just listen. I think a lot of people have skipped that stage in life, especially now with social media and phones… We haven’t been able to push our brains to that level of understanding things. But I do maintain my stance on world peace and unity.”
She added, “If you don’t think you are a part of that sentence, because every country and every person is part of the world, and if I speak generally about wanting people to live in peace, and if I speak against chaos, and you have a problem with that, then you need to check yourself. Morally, there’s something wrong. After I posted my video about how tired we are as a society with one chaos after another, one major world event after another, I was speaking for everybody. So if it bothers you, irritates you or triggers you, you need to get yourself checked.”
Nora concluded by reiterating that she would always stand for peace and unity. “While I’m reflecting today, I’ve just said my prayers and I’m about to break my fast, I’m sitting here thinking about how we live in a world where people get upset or angry if you speak about world peace. That’s scary. I will forever advocate for world peace and unity. Nothing can intimidate me.”
Earlier, in her video message, Nora assured fans that she is currently in India and not in Dubai. She observed that uncertainty has become a shared global experience, with repeated crises leaving many emotionally drained. She emphasised the importance of unity, compassion and faith during turbulent times, urging people to stay grounded despite circumstances beyond their control.
About the escalating US–Iran conflict in the Middle East
Following military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran, which reportedly led to significant casualties among Iran’s political and military leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, tensions sharply escalated. Iran subsequently retaliated by targeting US bases in the Middle East. The developments caused flight disruptions in Dubai and other Middle Eastern cities, leaving many travellers stranded. However, Indian nationals have since been evacuated from affected areas.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
