Nora Fatehi slams trolls criticising her world peace appeal amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Morally something’s wrong with you’

Nora Fatehi recently shared a video addressing the rising tensions in the Middle East. In the clip, she assured fans that she was safe while urging people to prioritise unity and peace. The actor has now posted another video stating that her appeal for world peace amid the US–Iran conflict upset many, and that she was criticised simply for advocating peace. Nora Fatehi slammed trolls criticising her message on world peace. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi reacts to backlash for speaking about world peace On Wednesday, Nora took to Instagram stories to wish fans a happy Holi. She then addressed trolls who criticised her for speaking about world peace, saying, “I think a lot of people have lost touch with the ability to have comprehension skills and listening skills. That’s something we used to learn in school, comprehension skills, critical thinking skills, reading abilities, and being able to just listen. I think a lot of people have skipped that stage in life, especially now with social media and phones… We haven’t been able to push our brains to that level of understanding things. But I do maintain my stance on world peace and unity.”

She added, “If you don’t think you are a part of that sentence, because every country and every person is part of the world, and if I speak generally about wanting people to live in peace, and if I speak against chaos, and you have a problem with that, then you need to check yourself. Morally, there’s something wrong. After I posted my video about how tired we are as a society with one chaos after another, one major world event after another, I was speaking for everybody. So if it bothers you, irritates you or triggers you, you need to get yourself checked.”

Nora concluded by reiterating that she would always stand for peace and unity. “While I’m reflecting today, I’ve just said my prayers and I’m about to break my fast, I’m sitting here thinking about how we live in a world where people get upset or angry if you speak about world peace. That’s scary. I will forever advocate for world peace and unity. Nothing can intimidate me.”

Earlier, in her video message, Nora assured fans that she is currently in India and not in Dubai. She observed that uncertainty has become a shared global experience, with repeated crises leaving many emotionally drained. She emphasised the importance of unity, compassion and faith during turbulent times, urging people to stay grounded despite circumstances beyond their control.