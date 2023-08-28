Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan sets dance floor on fire in longer teaser, Jawan song out tomorrow

Shah Rukh Khan fans were hoping for the Jawan trailer with bated breath but the actor shared only yet another teaser for the film's upcoming song Ramaiya Vastavaiya. On Monday afternoon, Shah Rukh took to Twitter (X) to share a new, longer teaser for the song. Titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, it shows Shah Rukh grooving on the dance floor with a bunch of beautiful women and acing some slick dance steps. (Also read: Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan dances up a storm in new Jawan song. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing in the fresh teaser for Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Shah Rukh wrote in his post, “This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank. @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial. #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” The teaser video shows Shah Rukh in an all-black outfit, embellished with studs and silver chains. He dances with a bunch of strangers at a party, teaching everyone a few cool steps. Watch:

Jawan's team has so far released a 'prevue', a two-minute clip that provided first glimpse of the movie, as well as two songs – Zinda Banda and Chaleya. When asked by a fan about the trailer, the 57-year-old actor replied during an AMA session on X, "Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer???"

In response to another fan query about the trailer, SRK asked, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele (Won't you watch my film without a trailer? It will be here soon, take a breath)."

Directed by Atlee of Theri and Mersal fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

