Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan dances up a storm in new Jawan song. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by dropping the teaser of the new track from his upcoming film Jawan. Shah Rukh concluded his #AskSRK session on Saturday with a surprise tease of the next Jawan number titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya that seems to be a dance anthem. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's new bald look; says he loved Sunny Deol's Gadar 2) Shah Rukh Khan in the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love you all. #Jawan."

The 12 seconds-long teaser of the song shows the star dancing his heart out on a big set, which also includes his trademark step of arms being spread wide open. The lyrics went, "Pehle karu Chaiya Chaiya re, ab karu Tata Thaiya...(Before this I was in Chaiya Chaiya, but this time it will be different)" which indirectly refers to Shah Rukh's iconic song Chaiya Chaiya from Dil Se.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is the second song of the album that has been composed by Anirudh. The first song, the romantic number titled Chaleya, was released earlier this month and is already a hit among the audience.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Saturday, many fans also asked Shah Rukh about the trailer. When a fan asked if the trailer will be released with the film itself, he said, "Better idea is maybe after the release no?! Ha ha #Jawan." Another fan asked when the trailer will be released, to which Shah Rukh hilariously replied, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan (If trailer is not released, does it mean you will not see the film? It will come, just breathe)."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a cop. Besides these stars in Jawan, fans will also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

