Not-so-humble Salman Khan would like everyone to note that he turns 60 in 6 days but still looks great, shares pics

Salman Khan is the last in the Khan trinity of Bollywood to turn 60 this year. He marks his 60th birthday on December 27, something many seem to have forgotten about. Salman Khan knows that he still looks too good for a 'senior citizen'.

Salman Khan flexes his good looks

Reminding everyone about the same, he shared a bunch of photos on social media, flexing his great looks and fit body. He tweeted, “I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now..”

The photos show Salman in a black vest and blue shorts, hanging out in his gym. He flexed his massive arms and strong legs for the camera and showed a clean shaven look.

Fans agreed with his assessment. He indeed looks nothing like a 60-year-old. A fan wrote, “Aap Sirf Abhi 30 Ke huye hai Apke jaisa kahi bhi koi nhi hai 🫶🤗 MyDream MyAwrythings Dear @beingsalmankhan ji💖MyLovelife🫶ji." another commented, “Bhai Killing It This Time.”

Also this year, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan turned 60. Their birthdays were celebrated with re-releases of their films but there seems to be no such plan for Salman's big day.

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan was last seen as the host of the 19th season of hit reality show Bigg Boss. He crowned Gaurav Khanna the winner.

Salman will be seen next in Battle of Galwan. The much-anticipated is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Khan said Battle of Galwan is one of the most physically demanding films he's ever taken on in his career.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Khan said.