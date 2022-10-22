Now, it’s time to prove it to the world: Aadil Jaipuri

After featuring as a child artiste for almost 13 years, actor Aadil Jaipuri is all set to make a comeback with a music video on a song by Ankit Tiwari followed by a film that goes on floor in January. Grandson of legendary writer Hasrat Jaipuri, he remembers his golden words.

“I did not inherit writing from him but the passion for films that did skip my father came to me. I remember his golden words ‘craft cannot be taught! It’s something you are born and blessed with and the world needs to know what you have been blessed with it.’ So, now it’s the time to prove it to the world,” says Jaipuri, 29.

He recalls how acting happened to him. “I faced camera for the first time when I was less than three years of age. Kirti Kumar sir had come to meet my grandfather. While he was playing a song for him on harmonium when Kumar noticed me swaying on the tune and offered to cast me as Govindaji’s childhood role in Do Aankhen Baara Haath (1997). Then, I got many advertisements and started getting roles which continued for some 13 years.

He also played Jackie Shroff’s and Dimple Kapadia’s son in Laawaris (1999). “I did lot of TV shows as well. I played Archana Puran Singh’s son in Samne Wali Khidki, then Parmeet Sethi casted me for Teri Meri Kahani where I won best child actor, it was followed by many episodic. Then I went on a study break.”

Jaipuri however kept on doing theatre. “It was to sharpen my skills, I also trained myself in dancing and went into fitness. I did a couple of short films including Happy Independence Day (2014). Meanwhile, I completed my BSc in aviation. There were some personal things also that kept me away and I always wanted to make a proper comeback not just appearance here and there.”

Telling us about his future projects he tells, “I am featuring in the song with a social media star and the concept is very unique. It has lot of dance and emotions. I hope it will release in a month or so,” he says and adds, “There is a film that will go on floors in January but at the moment I can’t talk about it. I am confident that, backed with my experience and training, I am fully prepared to find a place in the industry.”