Nushrratt Bharuccha defends moving model aside at Lakmé Fashion Week after backlash: ‘I was told from backstage…’

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha walked at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 for NIF Global: The Runway in March. A video from the event surfaced online, showing the actor moving aside a fellow model on the runway. She received significant backlash on social media. Now, in an interview with Yuvaa, Nushrratt has finally addressed the incident. (Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha on casual sexism in film world: If I'm being told this isn't your place, sometimes I have to shut up) Nushrratt Bharuccha talked about facing backlash for the runway video.

The video in question showed Nushrratt making space for herself in the centre of the ramp by moving aside another model. As she reached the end of the ramp, where the models were posing, Nushrratt moved aside a girl, and the two smiled at each other. Moments later, she asked two other girls to stand beside her, completely blocking the previous model from view. The clip sparked criticism of Nushrratt’s conduct on the runway, with many accusing her of ‘showing attitude’.

Nushrratt responds to backlash to her ramp walk video

Responding to the backlash and explaining her actions, Nushrratt said, "She wasn’t even a model—she was one of the designers, one of the children from the NIF class, who didn’t know about ramp shows or centre stage. What was I supposed to do? She was standing in the centre, there was loud music, and I was told from backstage, ‘Please make your space and take your position.’ So how do I make space? Forget being a showstopper—any model who walks knows that you walk to centre stage, then turn and walk back. That’s basic."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent work

Meanwhile, Nushrratt was last seen in Vishal Furia’s horror film Chhorii 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, the film is a sequel to Chhorii (2021), and also features Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in key roles. While Soha and Nushrratt were praised for their performances, the lack of jump scares disappointed some fans. The film is available to watch on Prime Video. Nushrratt has yet to announce her next project.