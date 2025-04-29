Nushrratt Bharuccha wasn’t comfortable wearing a bikini in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Here’s why she did it anyway

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently opened up about her experience of filming Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, revealing that she wasn't entirely comfortable wearing a bikini in the film. She shared that she expressed her concerns to the film's director, Luv Ranjan. Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha on criticism for Pyaar Ka Punchnama films: ‘People hated me, believed I was that girl in real life’ Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a romantic comedy film and is the sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Nushrratt on her bikini trouble

Nushrratt looked back at her decision to wear a bikini in the film during a conversation with Hauterrfly. Nushrratt said, “For me, it has always been about real-life experience translating into my on-screen performance. I hadn’t worn a bikini before, and I knew I would be uncomfortable in front of the camera. I told Luv sir (director Luv Ranjan), ‘Even if I wear it, I’ll be stiff and awkward. How can you get a natural shot if internally I’m not okay with it?’ I realised I needed to truly own it first."

To break free from her inhibitions, Nushrratt took a solo trip abroad, because she felt that one can't “exactly roam around Mumbai wearing a bikini”. She shared that she needed to break the internal consciousness in my mind, to normalise it for herself.

She added, "By the second day, I forgot that I was in a bikini. It had just become normal. It had become normal that, yes, I was wearing this. I am a woman. What’s wrong with that? From morning to night, I literally purposely wore bikinis. Just to get over the whole fixation I have about it... I did it consciously because I wanted to break my own mind and my own taboo or consciousness of it by saying, I am roaming in a bikini”. She added that wearing a bikini felt liberating to her.

More about the film franchise

The sequel is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios Production. The film was released on October 16 2015. In Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Nushrratt played a controlling girlfriend, while in its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), she was seen as a self-centred girl whose closeness with her male best friend made her boyfriend uncomfortable.