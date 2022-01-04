Nysa Devgan takes inspiration from mom Kajol for new selfie, poses in off-shoulder dress

Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan seems to have taken some fashion inspiration from her as she posed for a new mirror selfie. The 18-year-old wore a black off-shoulder wrap dress with a front slit and asymmetric hem. She kept her look simple, accessorising with only a gold chain and a lime green baguette bag.

A fan account dug out an old picture of Kajol wearing a similar black off-shoulder outfit, taken in 2017. Many complimented her and Nysa. “What a beauty,” one commented, while another called them ‘so gorgeous’.

In an Instagram post to wish her daughter on her 18th birthday, Kajol revealed that she was very ‘nervous’ when Nysa was born. “It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then you turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time, most of the time, I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them,” she wrote.

“And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down your shine for anyone. I’ve got your back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good,” she added.

Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn on April 20, 2003. She has a younger brother named Yug.

Also read: Kajol says daughter Nysa hated We Are Family: ‘She has howled throughout the film, she was traumatised’

Kajol, on Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want, had said that she is not much of a controlling parent to Nysa and Yug. She said that while she is ‘completely and totally and obviously’ obsessed with them, she was not overly involved in their lives. “There’s a fine line between giving children a grid to grow up with, and overwhelming them to the point that they can’t grow,” she said.

