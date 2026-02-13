O Romeo box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor film set for dull start, may open at half of Kabir Singh, less than Ikkis
O Romeo box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor is collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj for the third time in this revenge saga.
O Romeo box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are collaborating for the first time in a decade with O Romeo, a violent gangster drama that releases today (February 13). The film, which stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar as well, has been facing controversies, including a legal case, but all that has failed to generate sufficient buzz for the film.
O Romeo advance booking
Advance bookings for O Romeo opened 2 days before the release. The makers would have hoped for the film to replicate the buzz that Haider and Kaminey, the actor and director’s previous collaborations, had generated. But O Romeo could not do that. According to Sacnilk, O Romeo sold a little over 11.8 lakh tickets across India for its opening days. Given its 8900 screen opening, the number is slightly underwhelming. O Romeo barely managed to cross ₹3 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day, a less-than-average number for a film of this scale.
O Romeo box office collection day 1
Given the advance booking trends, trade is expecting a subpar day for O Romeo at the box office on Friday. As per trade experts, the film is expected to take a ₹7-9 crore net opening in India. Some more bullish predictions are putting the film’s day 1 haul just past ₹10 crore. But these are optimistic figures based on the assumption that the film will pick up pace as the day progresses via word of mouth.
If the ₹7 crore figure is accurate, then O Romeo will surpass the opening of Shahid’s previous film Deva, which opened at ₹5 crore last year. However, it will be less than half of what Kabir Singh, his biggest hit managed. That film opened at ₹20 crore in 2019, a benchmark for Shahid’s large-scale films. Even Ikkis, Sriram Raghavan’s niche war drama that released last month, fared better with a ₹7.30 crore start.
All about O Romeo
O Romeo marks director Vishal Bhardwaj’s third collaboration with Shahid after Haider and Kaminey. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.
O Romeo was mired in controversy prior to its release as the daughter of late Hussain Shaikh, aka Hussain Ustara, had sued the makers for making an unauthorised biopic of her father and depicting him in a negative light. However, the case was thrown out after the court said that Sanober, Hussain's daughter, failed to establish a case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
