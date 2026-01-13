O Romeo makers receive demand for ₹2 crore from Hussain Ustara's daughter, asked to stop release of Shahid Kapoor film

Days after the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s film O Romeo was released, it has already landed in a minor controversy. The film’s makers - director Vishal and producer Sajid Nadiadwala - have recieved a letter from the daughter of slain gangster Hussain Ustara demanding ₹2 crore and a postponement of the film’s release till her demands are met. The makers are yet to respond to the demand. Shahid Kapoor in a still from Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo.

Hussain Ustara's daughter demands ₹ 2 crore from O Romeo makers The letter has been sent by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh aka Ustara. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation. Hence, she has asked for ₹2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.”