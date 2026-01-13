O Romeo makers receive demand for ₹2 crore from Hussain Ustara's daughter, asked to stop release of Shahid Kapoor film
Sanober Shaikh, daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara, has written to the makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo, demanding ₹2 crore.
Days after the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s film O Romeo was released, it has already landed in a minor controversy. The film’s makers - director Vishal and producer Sajid Nadiadwala - have recieved a letter from the daughter of slain gangster Hussain Ustara demanding ₹2 crore and a postponement of the film’s release till her demands are met. The makers are yet to respond to the demand.
Hussain Ustara's daughter demands ₹2 crore from O Romeo makers
The letter has been sent by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh aka Ustara. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation. Hence, she has asked for ₹2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.”
Is O Romeo based on Hussain Ustara's feud with Dawood?
The film’s teaser shows it is an action-packed saga with plenty of violence and romance, but the plot has not been revealed. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as a gunman. The makers or the cast have not specified if O Romeo is indeed based on Hussain Ustara’s life and death or not. Hussain was a Mumbai-based gangster who famously feuded with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
All about O Romeo
O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marks the director’s third collaboration with Shahid after Haider and Kaminey. The film boasts of a strong ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. It releases in theatres on 13 February.
