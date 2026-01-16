O Romeo song Hum To Tere Hi Liye: Arijit Singh's vocals in Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film mesmerise fans
The first track from O Romeo is out! The haunting, soulful romantic number sung by Arijit Singh has left fans swooning.
The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's next, O Romeo, have released the first track from the romantic drama's music album. Titled Hum To Tere Hi Liye, the romantic ballad is sung by Arijit Singh. Fans reacted to the soulful number and hailed the beautiful rendition by Arijit, calling it a beautiful composition from Vishal Bhardwaj. (Also read: O Romeo makers receive demand for ₹2 crore from Hussain Ustara's daughter, asked to stop release of Shahid Kapoor film)
Hum to Tere Hi Liye song
The track gave fans a sneak peek into the tumultuous love story between the characters played by Shahid and Triptii. He yearns for her, observes her as she grows more and more forlorn. However, she is not ready to let go off her past yet and move on it seems, even as Shahid's character sees the pain and loneliness that she has been living with.
How fans reacted
The song is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. Reacting to the track, a fan commented, “Another masterpiece by Arijit Singh.” A fan wrote, “Wow the composition is so beautiful, slow and never forceful. I am in love.” A comment read, “Vishal Bhardwaj never disappoints. A truly special number.” “Arijit's vocals have so much warmth,” noted a second fan.
All about O Romeo
O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marks the director’s third collaboration with Shahid after Haider and Kaminey. The makers or the cast have not specified if O Romeo is indeed based on Hussain Ustara’s life and death or not. Hussain was a Mumbai-based gangster who famously feuded with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. It releases in theatres on 13 February.
