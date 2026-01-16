O Romeo song Hum To Tere Hi Liye: Arijit Singh's vocals in Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film mesmerise fans

The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's next, O Romeo, have released the first track from the romantic drama's music album. Titled Hum To Tere Hi Liye, the romantic ballad is sung by Arijit Singh. Fans reacted to the soulful number and hailed the beautiful rendition by Arijit, calling it a beautiful composition from Vishal Bhardwaj. (Also read: O Romeo makers receive demand for ₹2 crore from Hussain Ustara's daughter, asked to stop release of Shahid Kapoor film )

Hum to Tere Hi Liye song

The track gave fans a sneak peek into the tumultuous love story between the characters played by Shahid and Triptii. He yearns for her, observes her as she grows more and more forlorn. However, she is not ready to let go off her past yet and move on it seems, even as Shahid's character sees the pain and loneliness that she has been living with.