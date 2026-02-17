O Romeo worldwide box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film beats lifetime haul of Deva in 4 days, collects ₹61 crore
O Romeo worldwide box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Farida Jalal star in this film.
O Romeo worldwide box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor's reunion with director Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo, was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The gangster drama, however, did not open to universal acclaim, but has performed decently at the box office so far. The makers have now shared how the film performed globally in the span of four days. O Romeo was released on February 13, just ahead of Valentine's Day.
O Romeo box office
The makers, Nadiadwala Grandsons, took to their X account to share that O Romeo has collected ₹61.3 crore worldwide. The India nett collection stood at ₹46.75 crore and it added another ₹15 crore from overseas to add up to the figure. “Grateful for the steady love and support from audiences everywhere! The journey of O'Romeo continues in cinemas,” read the caption.
O Romeo has now managed to cross the lifetime worldwide haul of Shahid's last theatrical release, Deva, which stood at ₹ 55.8 crore. Devaa was released in theatres in January 2025.
All about O Romeo
O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. It is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which tells the gripping tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.
In an emotional note on Instagram, the director penned a note on the movie before the release. "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them…" Bhardwaj wrote in his note.
