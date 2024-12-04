Offended Salman Khan fan invokes ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ on not being allowed to see actor; guards hand him to police

In a curious case of a wish unfulfilled, a Salman Khan fan bit more than he could chew. As per news agency ANI, a man was handed to the police by Salman's security after he dropped Lawrence Bishnoi's name on not being allowed to meet the actor. Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently got threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.(AFP)

As per the Mumbai police, Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shoot, but the security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, after which the guards called the police and handed him over to them. The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore. The Mumbai Police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April.

Weeks after that, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan while on his way to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.