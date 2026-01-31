OG Rambha Ho Ho Ho girl Kalpana Iyer thanks Aditya Dhar for reviving her song in Dhurandhar: 'I just became emotional'
Kalpana Iyer reacted to her iconic song, Rambha Ho Ho Ho being revived in Dhurandhar, revealed she's yet to watch the film.
Veteran Bollywood actor and dancer Kalpana Iyer recently took social media by storm after she performed to her iconic song Rambha Ho Ho Ho at a friend’s wedding. The video went viral, with her energetic dance moves at the age of 70 earning widespread admiration. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor said she is grateful to filmmaker Aditya Dhar for reviving her iconic song in Dhurandhar.
The song Rambha Ho Ho Ho from the 1981 film Armaan found renewed popularity after its new rendition was featured during one of the fight sequences in Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Kalpana revealed that while she is yet to watch the film, she received messages from friends and loved ones who were reminded of her after hearing the song.
She said, “A lot of people told me about it. As a matter of fact, quite a few of my friends who watched Dhurandhar immediately sent me those links. They were like, ‘Your song is playing, and we are remembering you,’ and I just became emotional and extremely grateful.”
Expressing her gratitude, she added, “How can I not be grateful to Aditya Dhar? It’s been so long. If a film revives a song in such a way that the younger generation is humming it, then for me it’s like saying, ‘Thank you, God.’ Who would have imagined that at the age of 70, my song from a film would go viral again? It’s fabulous.”
Not just Rambha Ho Ho Ho, but even Flipperachi’s song Fa9la witnessed a resurgence after being used as the entry track for Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, in Dhurandhar. The film emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office and over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2
Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film will see Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan reprising their roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.
