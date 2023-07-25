Om Shanti Om's Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone play badminton in the Barbie World. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have entered the Barbie world. A Twitter user has recreated their popular badminton sequence from the song Dhoom Tana from their 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. The sequence has been redesigned via artificial intelligence (AI) in candy-coated pink colours of the Barbie world, as depicted in Greta Gerwig's new Hollywood adaptation of the Mattel doll. (Also Read: Mira Kapoor reviews Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie: 'Hollywood can't do song-and-dance like Bollywood')

SRK and Deepika's badminton sequence

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play Badminton in the Barbie world

The video shows Deepika and Shah Rukh's bit from Farah Khan's reincarnation drama where they're recreating the iconic song Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam, featuring Jeetendra and Leena Chandravarkar from TR Ramanna's 1970 romantic drama Humjoli.

The original segment from Om Shanti Om, a part of the Dhoom Tana track, where Shah Rukh and Deepika recreate several evergreen songs of Hindi cinema, was choreographed and conceptualised by Farah. The new song sees the two actors, the backdancers and the set drenched in pink and lavendar, with Dua Lipa's Barbie song Dance the Night playing in the background.

The Twitter handle @qualiteaposts shared the video and wrote in the caption, “SRK and Deepika in Barbie (2023)."

About Barbie

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film's premise read, "After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world."

The Hindustan Times review of Barbie read, “Greta is also quite indulgent with the satirising, constantly reiterating how she's remodelling the Barbie myth. The humour, hence, lands only occasionally, even though one silently admires the shots fired with every line. But the tone, a mix of self-awareness and spelling everything out, remains consistent throughout.”

