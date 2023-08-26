OMG 2 box office collection day 15: Akshay Kumar film earns 1.8 cr on 3rd Friday, takes total to 128.2 crore in India

After 15 days in theatres, Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) has earned roughly ₹128.22 crore nett in all languages in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film did a business of ₹1.8 crore nett, as per early estimates, on its third Friday in theatres. OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It was released on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which has been unstoppable at the box office. Also read: Remove A certification for OMG 2, cry grows louder among Akshay Kumar fans

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2, Akshay Kumar’s latest film, is about to cross ₹ 130 crore in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After opening at ₹10.26 crore nett, OMG 2 collected ₹85.05 crore nett in India in its opening week. The film made ₹2.8 crore on its second Friday, taking its week 2 total to ₹41.37 crore. OMG 2 had an overall 23.53 percent Hindi occupancy on its third Friday, August 25, with the highest being registered in Chennai – 62 percent, as per Sacnilk.com. OMG 2's worldwide collection now stands at ₹176.2 crore, according to the portal.

About OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first instalment tells the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OMG 2 deals with sex education. Akshay Kumar is seen as a messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, and Yami Gautam as a lawyer.

Yami Gautam on OMG 2

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam talked about the success of OMG 2 and its box office clash with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, which released on the same day.

She had said, "Many have been giving credit to OMG 2 and Gadar 2 for reviving the theatres. Yami says, “You don’t think about these clashes right? Having a clash or not, you cannot predict. I had a gut feeling about OMG 2. I was certain about it. You can never be 100 percent sure but I had a positive feeling about it. It comes from the writer and director, and how they present it. It's such a sensitive subject; how do you make it a family film? That was a challenge to not shy away from. Amit (Rai) handled the writing superbly. When I read the script I was very sure that the story needs to be told exactly from this perspective.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON