Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Only Shatrughan Sinha visited me’: Pahlaj Nihalani recalls month-long hospitalisation
bollywood

‘Only Shatrughan Sinha visited me’: Pahlaj Nihalani recalls month-long hospitalisation

Filmmaker and former chief of Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani has revealed he was hospitalised for nearly one month after he had a bad case of food poisoning.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Pahlaj Nihalani presided over a controversial phase in the CBFC’s history.

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani was admitted in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for 28 days and has now been discharged, he said on Saturday. The former chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also revealed that they kept his hospitalisation a secret and only Shatrughan Sinha knew about it, outside the family.

Elaborating on his problems that led to his hospitalisation, Pahlaj told a leading daily, "Suddenly, one night at about 3 am, I felt a bit uneasy and vomited a lot of blood. I was advised hospitalisation. It was a case of chronic food-poisoning but it was an emergency- and initially, I was kept in the ICU for about 5-6 days."

He added, "I thought I'd go home in 2/3 days after I was out from the ICU. But my temperature did not go down for the longest time, I was getting fever and a very bad stomach-ache essentially in the evening, the diagnosis kept extending, and that became a matter of concern."

The filmmaker also said that it was conscious decision to keep the news of his hospitalisation a secret. "Shatru (Shatrughan Sinha) visited me in the hospital, recently. We had largely kept it private," he added.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on why she hasn't revealed her boyfriend's name yet

Pahlaj's most recent outing was Govinda-starrer Rangeela Raja that proved to be a flop at the box office and was widely criticised by critics. It was with Pahlaj's 1986 film, Ilzaam, that Govinda made his Bollywood debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pahlaj nihalani

Related Stories

web series

Loki new teaser reveals where God of Mischief lands after Avengers: Endgame, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on why she hasn't revealed her boyfriend's name yet: 'He is not comfortable'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP