bollywood

When Sonakshi Sinha threatened to quit school after her father Shatrughan Sinha became minister

  • Sonakshi Sinha had once said that she threatened to leave school. Here is why she said that.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha had once said that she had told her mother, Poonam Sinha, in her childhood that she would quit school. In an interview, Sonakshi recalled that after her father actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha became a minister, heavy security was deployed for her, adding that she felt 'terrible'.

Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010 but always had the spotlight on her from an early age. The actor was born on June 2, 1987. On her birthday, here's a look back at the incident when she had the 'first taste of real independence'.

In an interview with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want last year, Sonakshi had said, "I would feel very weird that everywhere I went, someone would always come with me. When my father became a minister, I was in the 6th or 7th standard. Suddenly, heavy security and gunmen started travelling with us. I went to school and a jeep filled with security guards carrying guns followed me. The entire school was like, 'What is happening?' I felt so terrible. I went and told my mother that I would not go to school until all this stops. I think that was my first taste of real independence, to make all this stop happening."

Speaking about her college, she had said that she chose one that was far away from where her home. Citing the reason, Sonakshi had said that she did so to experience travelling by train. “You have to learn these things on your own. Since childhood, I have had that thing about being independent. I want to learn things and grow as a person," she had added.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Also Read | Wajid Khan death anniversary: Sajid Khan shares a happy throwback video, Kamalrukh Khan pays tribute

She will also be seen playing the role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming war drama action film Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. She also recently announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled BulbulTarang.

