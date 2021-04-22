Sonakshi Sinha's fans stunned at physical transformation, call her 'duplicate Sona'

Sonakshi Sinha's fans and followers are stunned by her physical transformation. The actor on Thursday shared pictures of her 'workout from home' routine.

She captioned her post, "When #WFH for you means Workout from home. #gharperaho (stay at home)." In the pictures, she was seen posing in sportswear, working out in her apartment. Several people wrote in to tell her how impressed they were.

"Unbelievable! Your looking like a different person!!" Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta commented. Another person called her a 'duplicate Sona', while trainer Namrata Purohit called her a 'Pilates girl' and actor Priyaank Sharma wrote, "Ufff." Others dropped fire and heart emojis.





Sonakshi has often spoken about being body shamed in the past. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she admitted that she used to weigh 95 kgs as a schoolkid, and was bullied for it. "I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn’t let it bring me down because I’ve always known there’s much more to me than my weight or my size,” she said.

Sonakshi lost 30 kgs for her first film, the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. "It was a huge achievement for me. And I was so proud of myself. But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked!" Sonakshi had said.

In 2019, she had put out a video talking about the hurtful comments she receives about her weight, on social media. “Trolls. That’s what they call themselves. Those people who just wanna kill your vibe? The people who have all the time to judge others and no work to do! So they say anything. Sometimes we feel angry, hurt or numb but now we just laugh it off because that’s what these people are -- a joke,” she said.

Sonakshi will soon be seen in a new Amazon Prime Video series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, in which she plays a cop. The show also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

