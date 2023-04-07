Orhan Awatramani and friends celebrate Nysa Devgan's early birthday in Jaisalmer with midnight cake cutting and more

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is starting off her birthday celebrations early this year. She has jetted off to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer with her friends. Her close friend Orhan Awatramani has been sharing timely updates from their vacation and in the latest ones, they were seen celebrating Nysa's advance birthday during their midnight dinner. Also read: Nysa Devgan, Kajol laugh in candid pics from NMACC photoshoot



Orhan aka Orry posted a bunch of photos on his Instagram account. His post begins with Nysa and the gang posing in a deserted area at night with the full moon in the background. All of them carried green lanterns. Nysa struck an intense pose in denim shorts and a white shirt. This was followed by a glimpse of Orry's look from the night and a picture from a picnic setting.



The next one had Nysa in the same outfit as she joined her group of friends for dinner under a tent. They enjoyed a luxurious dinner at night by a lake under the moon. Going by the visuals, folk singers were also a part of the experience. His post read, “Midnight sun.” Nysa Devgan celebrates advance birthday in Rajasthan with friends.

Orry also added a small clip from the night where all friends are seen singing the happy birthday song for Nysa. A happy looking Nysa sat in front of a chocolate cake. She clapped happily and swung her head from side to side with a big smile on her face. She was seen cutting the cake after the song was over.

Earlier in the day, Orry shared glimpses from their desert safari. All of them, including Nysa, went for a camel ride. They explored the sand dunes and enjoyed lunch at an outdoor area. Sharing the photos, Orry wrote, “Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer.” While it is not known if the gang is still in Rajasthan, on Friday Orry was seen arriving at Mumbai airport.

Before heading to the Suryagarh hotel, Nysa attended the NMACC launch event with her mom Kajol. Orry was also among the attendees. Nysa is Ajay and Kajol's first child. They also have a son, named Yug Devgan. Nysa is currently studying in Switzerland.

