Orhan Awatramani gets schooled for not knowing Alfonso Cuaron at Barbie premiere, says ‘I don’t like old people'

Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn's best friend Orhan Awatramani turned heads on social media when couldn't recognise Academy Award-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron at the Barbie premiere in London. Orhan was among many influencers and celebs who attended the event. One of the many actors at the premiere was Banita Sandhu who posted a photo with Alfonso and reacting to it, Orhan aka Orry, called the director an ‘old man.’ Also read: Orhan Awatramani answers what does he do for a living

Orhan calls Alfonso Cuaron ‘old man’

Orhan Awatramani seemingly doesn't know about Alfonso Cuaron.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banita shared a few photos from the event as she was dressed in a pink blazer. Her last photo featured the actor with Alfonso. Sharing them all, Banita wrote in the caption, “Everything.” Responding to it, Orry commented, “Who is the old man.”

Orhan Awatramani reacts to Banita Sandhu's pic with Alfonso Cuaron.

Internet reacts to Orhan's comment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the actor has not yet responded, one Instagram user replied to Orry, “@orry1 Oscar winning director, you can watch his films when you have time off from working on yourself.” Orhan wrote back, “@cartayblanchay I don’t like old people.” Meanwhile, a few more users were also seen schooling Orhan on the subject. One of them said, “It’s Alfonso Cuaron; deemed one of the best directors by his contemporaries.” “Greatest film maker of all time the legend Alfonso Cuarón who made Gravity, Children Of Men, Roma,” added another one.

Orhan reacts to Instagram user.

The Academy Award winning director

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alfonso Cuaron is one of the notable directors in world cinema with 11 Academy Award nominations, winning four. This includes Best Director Award for his films, Gravity and Roma. He also British Academy Film Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards among many other titles.

Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry?

Orhan is a popular Instagrammer. He first came to the media spotlight after he was regularly seen with actor Janhvi Kapoor at different outings. Their pictures sparked dating rumours, however, Janhvi called him her friend and clarified it later.

Besides Janvhi, Orhan is seen hanging out with popular star kids in Bollywood. From partying with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan to chilling with Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor in Dubai, Orhan is friends with everyone. He is also close with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan as seen in photos on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.