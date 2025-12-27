Orry slams Dhruv Rathee for criticising Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance in new video: ‘I know him as that anti national...’

Content creator Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has come out in support of his friend Janhvi Kapoor following YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s video The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, in which he claimed the actor has gone under the knife. Orry didn’t hold back, taking a swipe at Rathee and calling him “anti-nationalist”. He went on to cheekily point out that Janhvi doesn’t even know he exists. Orhan Awatramani slammed Dhruv Rathee for his latest video The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities.

Orry claps back at Dhruv Rathee

On December 25, Dhruv posted a new video on his YouTube channel, where he mentioned the names of several actors, including Janhvi, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra, claiming that they have undergone some sort of plastic surgery, botox, fillers, or skin-lightening treatment.

In fact, he even used Janhvi’s image as the video thumbnail, showcasing her alleged “before-and-after” surgery pictures. The video caught the attention of many and sparked a debate on social media.

Orry also stumbled upon a reel on Instagram talking about the video. The Instagram reel highlighted that Dhruv Rathee made a video criticising Janhvi's appearance just a few hours after she posted an Instagram Story condemning the ‘barbaric’ lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Coming out in support of Janhvi, Orry commented, “She probably doesn’t even know who he is.”

Orry went on to call Dhruv “anti nationalist” and that he makes such videos for attention. In another comment, Orry wrote, “I myself only know him as that anti nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers.”

Orry's comment

Dhruv Rathee stirs controversy

This comes just a day after several fans of Deepika Padukone came out to defend her after Dhruv Rathee claimed she has got skin lightning treatment done, saying he needs to stop targeting her.

In his previous video, Dhruv stirred controversy after criticising Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which is led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. In the video, Rathee accused the film of being a propaganda-driven vehicle that peddles lies and falsehoods. Dhruv, in the video, titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’, said, “Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.” The content creator got a lot of backlash for the video.