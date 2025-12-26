After Janhvi Kapoor, Elvish Yadav raises concern about lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: ‘Deeply alarming’

The lynching of a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh has led to protests in several Indian cities. A few days after Janhvi Kapoor condemned the attack, Elvish Yadav has now commented on the incident and said that this is not about making statements but is something that demands ‘serious attention’. Elvish Yadav has raised his concern after lynching of Dipu Chandra Das.

What Elvish wrote

Elvish took to his X account on Friday evening and wrote in a post, “This is not just about posting stories or making a few statements. The situation demands serious and sustained attention. I raised this concern back in 2021 and in 2024 through a video about the condition of Bangladeshi Hindus, and I am reiterating it today. The state of minorities in Bangladesh is deeply alarming and cannot be ignored any longer.”

A few days ago, Janhvi penned a note on this incident on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it,” Janhvi wrote.

The actor added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

What we know about the incident

The incident has led to protests near Bangladesh missions in India. Both countries have summoned each other's envoys, amid security concerns at the high commissions in Bangladesh and India. Meanwhile, at least seven Indian cities saw people turn out in huge numbers to protest the killing. These include New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Jammu, Agartala, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob in Bangladesh, his body tied to a tree and set on fire after being lynched last week. Gut-wrenching videos, purportedly of the incident, have flooded social media.

The incident took place on the night of December 18, along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Jamirdia Dubaliapara area. According to a Dhaka Tribune report, police investigations and family members' and local representatives' accounts suggest a workplace dispute was the trigger for the lynching.