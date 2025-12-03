Deepika Padukone whispers something to Ranveer Singh during at a wedding in Goa, internet is reminded of the Orry pose

Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit pause on their busy schedules to attend Ranveer’s cousin’s wedding in Goa. Their fans are now getting a peek into the celebrations, courtesy of Orry, and social media is abuzz with excitement over the couple’s joyous moments. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen twinning in shades of red in the video.

Ranveer, Deepika Padukone feature in Orry’s reel

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted in a clip posted by influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Orry posted the video which showed him getting goofy with the bride.

Ranveer and Deepika are seen twinning in shades of red. Ranveer looked dapper in a kurta with gold detailing, and a white and green floral garland around his neck.

The video captures an adorable moment between Ranveer and Deepika amidst the wedding celebration. The video shows Deepika leaning in close, looking affectionately at him while wearing an elegant red patterned saree paired with heavy gold earrings.

It looks like she’s whispering something to Ranveer, with her hand gently resting on his chest, while Ranveer keeps his gaze on the ceremony. The video comes with vibrant pink and orange floral arrangements in the background, with a candelabra featuring soft candlelight in the foreground.

Another clip, which seems to be from the after-party, showed Ranveer and his family dancing to the track of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Ranveer reacted to the video posted by Orry in the comment section, writing, “precious couple”.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement after catching a candid glimpse of Deepika and Ranveer at the wedding. Some felt Deepika was doing the Orry pose.

“Why is deepika doing the orry pose, ps everytime i see them together, i get remind of how PERFECT a couple can look,” one wrote, with another sharing, “I love this look it looks so pretty and she's gorgeous as always I hope she posts it, I'll love to see it more clearly.”

“Hot man. This jodi is my all-time (heart emojis),” wrote one. One comment read, “That look Deepu is giving Orry.” “She looks super pretty,” one fan wrote.

Another shared, “She was giving that shot for Orry”, with one gushing, “They're so gorgeous, I can't.”

“Her saree looks so beautiful! I want to see a clearer pic,” one wrote, and another shared, “Its giving orry haha.”

“Looks like Deepika has got some styling tips from Orry (laughing emoji) Look at the placement of her hands,” one mentioned.

Ranveer and Deepika’s work projects

Ranveer will soon be seen in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's next, titled King, which also stars Suhana Khan.