Orry posts partying video showing middle finger after questioning in 252 crore drugs case: 'Jail has Wifi’

Just hours after being questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs case, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, sent out a bold message. He shared a video of himself dancing freely, flipping the middle finger with a caption that read, ‘Just let me live’. On Wednesday, Orry appeared before investigators on for questioning in the ₹ 252-crore drugs case.

Orry gives out a message

Late on Wednesday, Orry took to Instagram to share a video which shows the influencer and content creator partying in a vibrant concert setting, illuminated by flashing stage lights in the background.

Orry is dressed in a shimmering, sheer black mesh top and is seen dancing energetically to Aaj Ki Raat song from Don- The Chase Begins Again. At one point, Orry is seen energetically jumping to the beat and making hand gestures. In one moment, he even flips the middle finger to the camera. The text on the video read, “I am a liver” – a line he shouts enthusiastically while throwing his hands in the air in the video.

He posted the video with the caption, “Just let me live”.

Although he didn’t mention the case or his questioning in the video or caption, social media users were quick to connect the dots. “Posting this mid questioning break,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Pov :People be hating on me while im at a party doing this.” “Love how you are always EXTRAAA EXTRAAAA,” one posted.

In fact, Orry also got witty when one social media user asked “how are you posting from jail” in the comment section. He wrote back, “it’s called Wi-Fi”.

Orry appears for questioning

On Wednesday, Orry finally appeared before investigators on for questioning in the ₹252-crore drugs case. Several videos of his outing have emerged on social media. In the clips, Orry was seen getting mobbed by people and paparazzi gathered outside the office, jostling to capture photos and videos.

On Tuesday, actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with the drugs case. Earlier this month, Orry was summoned for questioning following claims made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from Dubai and has alleged links to the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

According to officers quoted by Hindustan Times, Shaikh said during interrogation that he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by several high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.