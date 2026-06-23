Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R Madhavan receive honours from the President of India. See pics

India’s biggest civilian honours, the Padma Awards, were presented during the second investiture ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Some of the revered names from cinema, music and theatre were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Among the ones who were present to receive the Padma Bhushan were actor Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik, while actor R Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan to actor Mammootty during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_23_2026_000277B)(PTI)

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74-year-old Mammootty received the award at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other distinguished dignitaries. Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Dulquer Salmaan, son of Mammootty and an acclaimed actor himself, who clapped and cheered as he received the honour.

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{{^usCountry}} Mammootty is a legend in Malayalam cinema, with a repertoire of over 400 films. He is a three-time National Film Award winner. He received his first National Film Award for Best Actor in 1989 for the Malayalam films Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He won the honour for a second time for Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada. In 1999, Mammootty secured his third National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of B R Ambedkar in the bilingual biographical film Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mammootty is a legend in Malayalam cinema, with a repertoire of over 400 films. He is a three-time National Film Award winner. He received his first National Film Award for Best Actor in 1989 for the Malayalam films Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He won the honour for a second time for Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada. In 1999, Mammootty secured his third National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of B R Ambedkar in the bilingual biographical film Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, veteran singer Alka Yagnik was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Over the years, she has delivered several iconic songs, including memorable tracks like Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Hum Tum from Hum Tum, Ghoongat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, veteran singer Alka Yagnik was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Over the years, she has delivered several iconic songs, including memorable tracks like Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Hum Tum from Hum Tum, Ghoongat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan to singer Alka Yagnik during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_23_2026_000281B) (PTI)

Padma Shri for R Madhavan

R Madhavan was all smiles as President Droupadi Murmu felicitated him with the prestigious Padma Shri award. He received the honour in the presence of his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant. As he walked onto the stage to accept the honour, the duo stood up and applauded with pride.

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The actor described the award as "responsibility" and promised to carry the honour with "dignity, sincerity and commitment."

"I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come," he added.

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_23_2026_000304B) (PTI)

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The actor has worked in films across diverse languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He was last seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Dhurandhar The Revenge. He made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film garnered recognition with several awards and honours, including winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The Padma Awards were presented to 131 individuals across various fields on May 25, which was the first ceremony. The list included 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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