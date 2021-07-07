Padmini Kolhapure on Dilip Kumar: ‘For me, he was and will always be Yusuf uncle’

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday. In his passing, India lost one of her most-loved actors. Hand-picked by another Bollywood legend Devika Rani in 1944 for Jwar Bhata, Dilip would only grow in stature and popularity from then on.

Generations of actors have been associated with the thespian and among them was actor Padmini Kolhapure, who worked in three films with him. At his demise, speaking to Hindustan Times, she talked about what made her bond with the late actor special.

Also read: Dilip Kumar funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor pay final respects. See pics

Here's what she said:

"What a man. I am quite dumfounded actually!

I was in that era where these guys were just worshipped, they were admired. I was truly blessed to work with the man, the so-called God of acting, in three movies. Imagine how blessed I was! The thought of it just gives me goosebumps now.

"I don’t have enough gratitude for the opportunity that I got to share screen with him. I worked with such a great man, and I learnt from him. I am so fortunate.

"He was such an institution for acting. When I watched Naya Daur (1957) when it came out, of course, he was Dilip Kumar, the star and I enjoyed it. But then when I watched the film again when it was re-released in colour, I fell in love with that man and the actor. You know because what happens is when you are working, learning, acting and you meet that man and you are close to him, you see him in a different light.





"When I watched the film again, I was floored, he blew me with his performance, looks, dynamism and charisma.

Also read: Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, burial to take place at Juhu Qabrastan today

"He was a legend and all but for me he was and will always be Yusuf uncle. He was so fond of me I can’t even tell you. You know how you can make out the genuineness of a person when they meet you, I could see that in him. He was so affectionate, he would just slap on my face gently every time we met and say, ‘ladki kya kar rahi ho’.

"And forget that, I also went for live shows with that man abroad. I saw him live and he was like a live wire.

"It is a huge loss for me and for every cinema lover. He had a great life and a great support by wife, Saira Banu ji. That kind of dedication and love is unreal."