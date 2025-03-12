Menu Explore
Panchayat, Laapataa Ladies' Durgesh Kumar struggling for work despite fame: Haven’t received audition call in 1.5 years

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Mar 12, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Actor Durgesh Kumar, known for Panchayat and Laapataa Ladies, says he has not received an audition call from any major production house in over a year.

One line of dialogue made actor Durgesh Kumar a household face a couple of years ago. His 'dekh raha hai Binod' in Panchayat season 2 was a viral meme, ensuring that Durgesh got a larger role in season 3. A supporting role in Oscar-selected Laapataa Ladies followed. But Durgesh says that he is still struggling to find work despite the success of these titles. (Also read: Saqib Saleem doesn't mind auditioning but says 'rules should be same for all': Someone has 5 projects with no auditions)

Durgesh Kumar has appeared in films like Highway, Sultan, and Laapataa Ladies,
Durgesh Kumar on lack of opportunities

In an interview with the Times of India, the actor said, “It has been very tough. People see the success of Panchayat, but the reality is that even after 12 years of work, it’s a struggle. In the last 1.5 years, I haven’t received an audition call from major production houses. I work with smaller producers who recognize my talent...The industry recognizes my work, but I still have to chase casting directors for auditions. Even after Highway and Panchayat, no major production house has offered me a lead role. Everyone knows me, yet I haven’t received any major offers. I continue to audition and get selected for some roles, but it’s unpredictable."

The actor added that the films and shows he does are acclaimed and win awards, and even he gets praise from the audiences. But better work does not always come his way. “It’s strange. The projects have won awards, but critics rarely mention my name. Despite working in the industry for 25 years, I don’t get the credit I deserve. However, I’m happy that the audience appreciates my work,” said Durgesh.

About Durgesh Kumar's career

An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Durgesh found his breakthrough with Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014. He has since appeared in films such as Sultan, Sanju, Dhadak, and Bhakshak. He began as a supporting character in Panchayat before graduating to the main cast by season 3.

