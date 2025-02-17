Saqib Saleem doesn't mind auditioning but says 'rules should be same for all': Someone has 5 projects with no auditions

Saqib Saleem has been around for almost a decade and a half now. Having impressed both audiences and critics in titles like Bombay Talkies, 83, and Rangbaaz, he is now playing a journalist in his new show, Crime Beat. Before the show's release, Saqib speaks with HT about his role, how it changed his understanding of journalists, and why he is not averse to auditioning even at this stage in his career. (Also Read | Saqib Saleem Interview | 'No amount of PR equals good work; your work has to talk') Saqib Saleem talks about his new show Crime Beat.

Saqib Saleem on Crime Beat

Saqib says playing a journalist made him empathise with the fraternity more. "It just made me believe it's a really tough life. There is no concept of night or day or three meals a day. You are always running behind something or the other, and you don't get anything easy," he says.

The actor says that his interaction with the media has changed post-show due to his increased understanding of journalists. He explains, "Now when I look at somebody who wants a story out of me, I look at them slightly differently rather than completely dismissing them. They are also trying to do their job. Let us find a middle ground where I can give you what I am comfortable with, and you can spin a story around it. That sense of understanding has definitely come."

Saqib Saleem on auditioning and hustling

Having been around for this long, Saqib says he still 'auditions and hustles' for work and does not mind it. "You have to work for every part. I must have done 15-16 films or shows in my life. I have, if not auditioned, then hustled for everything. It hasn't come to me. I have had to go to places and make people believe in myself," he says.

The actor admits that early on in his career, he took offence when asked to audition but has now come to understand the importance of the process. He adds, "I used to not like it. Earlier, I used to take it very personally that I have done one or two films, and I assumed films would be put together for you. But woh jawaani ka josh hota hai (that is the vanity of youth). Now, I think if you are a good actor, you should not have an issue with going to an audition. It's your job. You can't become a better actor sitting at home."

However, Saqub does have one minor complaint with the industry when it comes to auditions. There is no parity in the process. "The rules should be the same for everybody," he says, adding, "If I am here for the last 15 years and if everybody in reviews says I am a good actor, and there is somebody who has not been spoken about but still has 5 projects without any auditioning process, then it seems unfair. But then, it's not a fair place. I am ok with that. Does it irritate you sometimes? Yes, it does. You are human, after all. But then you figure out that it's your own hustle."

Saqib will be seen next in a new show by Sudhir Mishra. The show, a crime thriller set in Delhi, also stars Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. It will begin streaming on Zee5 from February 21.