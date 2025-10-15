Pankaj Dheer funeral: Salman Khan pays final tribute at actor's last rites, fans mourn Mahabharat's Karna

Pankaj Dheer funeral: Pankaj Dheer, who gained widespread attention for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra's 1988 TV series Mahabharat, died on Wednesday. The actor was suffering from cancer. At his funeral in Mumbai, actor Salman Khan was spotted, who arrived to meet the late actor's family at this tough time and pay his final tribute. (Also read: Pankaj Dheer, who played Karn in Mahabharata, dies after cancer battle) Salman Khan arrived to pay final tribute to Pankaj Dheer,

Salman Khan pays his last tribute

In a video now circulating on social media, Salman was seen walking with some security personnel surrounding him. The actor wore a faded green shirt and a pair of jeans for the occasion. He arrived and met with Pankaj Dheer's family members, hugging them one by one. Pankaj's son, Nikitin, was also there, and Salman hugged him as well.

Fans pay tribute

Many fans mourned the loss of the actor on social media and shared their condolences. “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the passing of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer. His iconic performances and lasting contribution to Indian cinema and television have touched millions. His portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat remains unforgettable,” said a fan. Another said, “The man who made Karan immortal with his acting, Pankaj Dheer, has passed away after fighting with cancer.”

CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) member Amit Behl confirmed Pankaj's death. An official statement from CINTAA mentioned: “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”