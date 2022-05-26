Pankaj Kapur was just 29 when he played Amrita Singh's father in Chameli Ki Shaadi, started doing TV soon after

Pankaj Kapur started with theatre and then moved to films and shot to fame with Richard Attenborough's 1982 film, Gandhi. The actor played Gandhi's second secretary named Pyarelal Nayyar in the critically-acclaimed movie that went on to bag 11 nominations at the 55th Academy Awards. However, just four years and few films later, Pankaj started getting side roles, one being father to an actor just three years younger to him. Also read: Supriya Pathak recalls looking for homes with Pankaj Kapur, being 'always a little bit short on money'

Looking at his filmography from top, 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi stands out as one of his most successful films of the time. The actor was just 29 when he played Amrita Singh's father in the film. It is to be noted, Amrita was just four years younger to him. Even Anil Kapoor, who was paired opposite , was just three years younger to Pankaj.

When director Basu Chatterjee was asked about the same, he had simply told Indian Express, “There are few actors as gifted and talented as Pankaj. He started with me in Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and he has never disappointed me." Indeed, Pankaj was a delight on the silver screen as his “hainji, bataoji” won the hearts of the audience.

Pankaj was obviously not satisfied with his roles in films and decided to try his luck on the small screen, while still making unimpressive appearances in a few movies. Talking about his decision to join the television industry, he had once told Filmfare in an interview, "I started doing television in 1985 because filmmakers were offering me bit roles like that of the heroine’s brother, the hero’s friend, or maybe a villain. Between 1984-85, I played Amrita Singh’s father in Chameli Ki Shaadi. I was just 29 then. Television offered me a variety of roles in serials like Karamchand, Fatichar, Office Office, Zabaan Sambhalke and others.”

Despite tasting his biggest success on the small screen, Pankaj however moved away from it as the concepts changed. “Today television has become stressful and repetitive. I can’t imagine myself being part of that scenario,” he had said.

Pankaj made his TV debut with Karamchand (1985) in which he played the lead role. The show was India's first detective series. This was followed by Zabaan Sambhalke (1993), in which he played the lead role of an engineer turned Hindi teacher. It was directed by Rajiv Mehra who again delivered a hit with Pankaj, Office Office (2000). Pankaj’s role of Mussadi Lal is still etched in the hearts of his fans. His co-star Manoj Pahwa, who played Bhatia on the show, is the father of Pankaj’s son-in-law, Mayank Pahwa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON