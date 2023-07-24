Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2 clashing with Gadar 2: I have no idea about the business side of my films

For any sequel, it’s only obvious for audience to have high expectations from it, especially if the first part has been a humongous success. And that’s exactly the case with Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film, OMG 2, the sequel to 2012 hit film, OMG - Oh My God! While the film continues to create buzz for more reasons than one, the actor says he has no such pressure to surpass the legacy that actor Paresh Rawal created in the original. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar.

“I don’t think about the pressure or anything like that. I do my work with honesty and once I am done, I do not think about other things,” says Tripathi, adding, . Meri imaandaari hi yahi hai ki main apna 100% doon. Meri jitni samajh hai, aur jitna kaam aata hai, uske hisaab se har project me apna best de deta hoon. And then I leave it on the universe. Zaroori nahi meri har ek performance sabko pasand aaye.”

Another thing that has put the release of OMG 2 into spotlight is the fact that it will clash with yet another anticipated sequel, Gadar 2 at the box office on the same day. But, Tripathi is quick to clarify that’s nowhere a reason for him to worry or get bothered about.

“Main siwaye acting ke, aur kisi cheez par dhyaan nahi deta. If four films are released (on the same day), and all four of them are good, toh wo sab chalengi. I don’t really bother about how many screens we have got. I’m not even aware where my film will be released. Acting mera kaam hai aur film ki business side ke baare mein mujhe koi idea nahi hota,” says the 46-year-old.

While Tripathi has several big screen projects to his credit, he has also been ruling the OTT space with his shows among the most watched content. However, despite being one of the top names on the streaming platforms, the actor admits he faces pay disparity.

According to a recent survey, actor Ajay Devgn’s total remuneration for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is ₹125 crores, whereas actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Pankaj Tripathi stand at ₹10 crore for The Family Man 2), ₹4 crore for Sacred Games and ₹12 crores for Mirzapur 2.

Ask Tripathi how he sees the problems and he replies, “Mujhe pata toh chale ki saamne wale ko kitna mila, tab main samjhu ki mujhe jo mil raha hai wo zyaada hai ya kam. I don’t know about it, and honestly, I don’t want to know also. I’m a very satisfied human. Whatever I have and whatever I’m getting is more than enough for me. Who is getting what in life does not bother me at all. My manager is my wife, so I don’t waste my time in all these discussions.”

While Tripathi prefers to remain unperturbed by most of the things at the work front, what indeed affects him are things that are beyond cinema. “I get worried about my family. I’m concerned about the nature. That’s what I am interested in, and that’s what goes in my mind when I’m not working. I don’t merge my personal and professional life. Acting mera kaam hai. Main pura din aur raat kaam nahi kar sakta hoon. Once I’ve wrapped up work, it’s over for me for that day. Din mein jo kiya hai, agar raat ko bhi ussi ke baare mein sochunga, toh kya fayda,” he ends.

