Pankaj Tripathi's mother dies at 89 in their hometown, actor was by her side during her last moments

Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Hemwanti Devi, died at their ancestral home in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 and had been unwell for some time. She passed away in her sleep with Pankaj by her side. The actor’s family confirmed it in a statement to the press. Pankaj Tripathi was by his mother Hemwanti Devi's side when she died on Friday.

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother dies at 89

Pankaj’s family released a statement to the press that read: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments.”

Her last rites were performed in Belsand on Saturday, and close family members, relatives and friends attended the cremation. The family has also requested privacy during this time, writing, “The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace.”

Pankaj Tripathi about his mother

In a 2024 interview with India Today, Pankaj reflected on his National Award win for Mimi in 2021. Stating that his mother doesn’t know how popular he is, he said, “My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she told me that someone had come home asking about me, and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn't know what I do, and I don't even find the reason that she has to.” His father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away at the age of 99 in 2023.