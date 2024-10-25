Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula says his mother still has not accepted her. Here's why

Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken about his lovely equation with wife Mridula Tripathi in his interviews. Mridula, in a recent interaction with Atul Taishete for his YouTube podcast spoke about the challenges in her marriage with Pankaj. She revealed that the actor's mother has not yet accepted her due to cultural reasons. (Also read: Pankaj Tripathi reveals if his films' box office failures disappoint him: ‘Why should I feel bad?’) Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula Tripathi said that her mother-in-law has still not accepted her.

Mridula Tripathi on cultural differences with in-laws

While speaking about the difficulties in getting acceptance from Pankaj's family, Mridula stated that, “It's still not acceptable. We aren't blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature, if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married above her station into my family, I couldn't be married into their family, which was considered of a lower stature.”

She further said, “My mother-in-law hasn't accepted me to this day, for the reasons I mentioned earlier. She is still upset about this intermingling. But what can we do about it now?”

Pankaj Tripathi-Mridula Tripathi's love story

Pankaj, during an appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati stated that, “I came to Mumbai in 2004 and Gangs of Wasseypur happened in 2012. For eight years, no one knew what I was doing. I didn't realise the hardship because my wife would teach kids, our needs were limited, we lived in a small house and she would earn so I lived easily. Mere sangarsh mein, Andheri station pe sona nahi include hua unki wajah se (I did not have to sleep at Andheri station during my days of struggle only because of her).”

Pankaj met Mridula during a wedding ceremony in 1993 when they were both in college and then got married on 15 January 2004. The couple moved to Mumbai after their marriage, and in 2006, had a daughter named Aashi Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming project

Pankaj will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others in pivotal characters.