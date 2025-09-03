Param Sundari box office collection day 6: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's film shows dip again, earns 36 crore

Param Sundari box office collection day 6: After a promising start at the box office, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor and produced by Maddock Films, is beginning to see a slight dip in collections. The film earned an estimated ₹34.25 crore (India net) in its first five days. On Day 6, it added approximately ₹2.74 crore to its tally, bringing the total to around ₹36.99 crore, according to Sacnilk. Param Sundari box office collection day 6: While the Param Sundari's visuals received acclaim, its storytelling garnered mixed responses, though the music has been well-received.

Box office collection breakdown

Param Sundari had a strong opening weekend at the box office, earning ₹7.25 crore on its first Friday, followed by a 27.59% jump on Saturday with ₹9.25 crore, and peaking on Sunday with ₹10.25 crore—a further 10.81% increase. However, collections dipped significantly on Monday, dropping 68.29% to ₹3.25 crore. Tuesday saw a slight recovery with ₹4.25 crore, marking a 30.77% rise. On its sixth day (Wednesday), the film earned an estimated ₹1.74 crore, bringing the total to approximately ₹36 crore net in India.

Region-wise occupancy on Day 6

On Day 6, the film recorded varying levels of city-wise occupancy during morning and afternoon shows. Bengaluru and Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 13.5%, followed by Mumbai and Jaipur at 10.5%. Pune (8.5%), Hyderabad, and Kolkata (8%) showed moderate footfalls, while NCR and Lucknow stood at 7.5%. Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Surat ranged between 4.5% and 6.5%. The largest number of shows was recorded in NCR (1172), Mumbai (695), and Ahmedabad (411). Data for evening and night shows is yet to be updated.

About Param Sundari

Released on August 29, Param Sundari opened to a mixed response from both audiences and critics. While praised for its visuals, shot across scenic locations in Kerala, the film received lukewarm feedback for its storytelling. An excerpt from the review by The Hindustan Times noted, “If rom-coms are meant to sweep you off your feet, Param Sundari barely manages a polite handshake.” However, Sachin-Jigar’s music, particularly the track Pardesiya sung by Sonu Nigam, has found some resonance.