Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Param Sundari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor eclipses Sidharth Malhotra; don't miss scene where she annihilates 'North Indians'

Santanu Das
Aug 12, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Param Sundari trailer: The film, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will be released on August 29.

Param Sundari trailer: The era of rom-coms is back! After the release of two songs from the film's music album—Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree—the makers of Param Sundari finally unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday. Sidharth Malhotra plays Dilli ka munda, who arrives in Kerala and meets Janhvi Kapoor. Although sparks fly, as the trailer indicates, there are more problems and cross-cultural woes in store.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry is the highlight of Param Sundari trailer.
Param Sundari trailer

The trailer begins with Param and Sundari flirting inside a church. She is a dancer from Kerala. He is Param Sachdev from Delhi, who arrives in Kerala and on the first day, meets her near their accommodation. Their bond is easy-going and full of filmy references, until she lashes out and accuses him of playing with the emotions of everyone. How will he convince everyone otherwise, including Sundari?

The main highlight arrives at the very end, as Janhvi's Sundari lashes out at Param and his friend, and calls them ‘arrogant, entitled and prejudiced North Indians.’ She also gives them a crash course on South Indian stars- from Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun in Andhra, and finally- Yash in Karanataka!

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Janhvi’s dialogue at the end was too funny, such a fun romantic movie after a long time. Old Bollywood is back!” A second comment read, “Bollywoods old rom com era is back. Saiyaara and now this. looks promising.” Another said, “Sid is looking so so handsome as Param!” “Thank god a good romcom! Will watch,” read a comment

Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on August 29.

