Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 2: Sidharth, Janhvi film beats Metro In Dino, crosses 25 crore

Param Sundari worldwide box office day 2: Can Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari revive the rom-com genre in Bollywood? The film opened to mixed reviews and has been doing decent business at the box office. The film has shown some growth on its second day of release, crossing the ₹25 crore mark internationally. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says her character in Param Sundari is ‘half-Tamilian, half-Malayali' amid backlash over her casting) Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film earned mixed reviews.

Param Sundari shows better growth than Metro in Dino

Param Sundari collected ₹9.5 crore on its second day in India, showing a 27% growth as per Sacnilk. The gross collections in India stood at ₹19.80 crore, and the film added another ₹7 crore from overseas. This takes the total worldwide collection of Param Sundari to ₹26.80 crore in two days.

It will be interesting to see whether Param Sundari can hold this momentum on Sunday and cross the ₹50 crore mark within 3 days.

The film has shown better figures in the opening days than Metro in Dino, which was released last month in July. Anurag Basu's ensemble drama had collected ₹ 12.40 crore by the end of the two days, so Param Sundari has doubled as per that metric.

However, the film is nowhere near the success story of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer had collected ₹ 67 crore worldwide within two days of release. Param Sundari has collected less than half of its numbers in the first two days.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari revolves around the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, the film was released on August 29.