Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 3: Sidharth, Janhvi Kapoor film beats Dhadak 2 lifetime; earns 43 cr

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Param Sundari finally seems to have recovered at the box office after a lukewarm start. The mixed-to-positive reviews are creating a steady word of mouth for the film, which has seen its collections in India take an upward trajectory. Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 3: The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari worldwide box office update

On Sunday, Param Sundari earned ₹10.25 crore net in India, an 11% jump from its Saturday collections, and an increase of almost 40% from its opening day on Friday. This has taken Param Sundari's opening weekend domestic haul to ₹26.75 crore net ( ₹32 crore gross).

As per trade sources, the film is doing well overseas as well, particularly in the US and the UK, where Indian family dramas and romances generally work well. Estimates show the film has earned over $1.1 million in the overseas territories (approximately ₹11 crore). This takes the film's worldwide haul in its opening weekend to ₹43 crore. Param Sundari has surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhadak 2, the most recent romantic drama from Hindi cinema. The Sidhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri film had earned ₹36 crore at the global box office. However, Param Sundari is way behind the mark set by Saiyaara earlier in July.

The Yash Raj Films romance, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, earned a staggering ₹117 crore worldwide in its first three days, and went on to gross over ₹570 crore (and counting). Yet, Param Sundari seems to be charting its own course. How well the film can sustain depends on the all-important first Monday.

About Param Sundari

A cross-cultural romance with a background of tech and romance in the age of algorithms, Param Sundari has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee.