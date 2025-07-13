Paresh Rawal compares Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s working styles: 'One is hawa ka jhoka, the other…'

Actor Paresh Rawal recently offered rare insights into the contrasting working styles of Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Having shared screen space with both, Paresh praised the two actors for their unique approaches while also highlighting how different they are when it comes to preparing for a role. Paresh Rawal reveals different working style of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Paresh talks about Salman and Aamir working style

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh described Salman as someone who operates on instinct. “Salman understands a scene on a gut level. He is such a charming fellow. On screen, he is magic. When he comes on set, he doesn’t have to work too hard. He just flows with it.” He noted that Salman’s effortless charisma carries over into his work style.

On the other hand, Aamir is known for his meticulous attention to detail and deep involvement in every aspect of his role. “Aamir has to work around and know things in depth and detail. That is why Aamir sahab thoda time lete hai (that is why Aamir takes more time while shooting). Meanwhile, Salman is hawa ka jhoka, kab aaya, udake ke le gaya, pata bhi nahi chalta (Salman is like breeze, you don’t even realise when he arrives and sweeps everything away with him),” Paresh said.

Paresh Rawal's upcoming projects

Paresh is currently busy promoting Nikita Roy, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and will be released on 18 July. He is also set to reprise his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, under the direction of Priyadarshan. Despite a brief controversy over his exit and a legal dispute, Paresh has officially returned, and filming is expected to begin in early 2026.

Paresh will also be seen in Welcome To Jungle, his action-comedy, which also stars Akshay. It is expected to resume shooting mid-2025. He has another horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan in the pipeline, which also features Akshay and Tabu, called Bhooth Bangla.