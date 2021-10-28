Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paresh Rawal says they showed 'zyada hi hoshiyari' in Hera Pheri 2, is 'sick and tired' of his Baburao image
Paresh Rawal says they showed 'zyada hi hoshiyari' in Hera Pheri 2, is 'sick and tired' of his Baburao image

  • Paresh Rawal has said that the second instalment of his popular franchise Hera Pheri got too dirty, adding that he would like to get rid of the image of Baburao Apte.
Paresh Rawal in a still from Hera Pheri.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:48 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Paresh Rawal has said that he wants to get rid of the image of Baburao Apte because things got dirty with Hera Pheri 2. Baburao Apte is one of his most popular and iconic roles.

Talking to The Quint in an interview, Paresh Rawal said that the second instalment of Hera Pheri lacked the innocence that was the essence of the first film. He added that Suniel Shetty was the only earnest guy, and therefore he stood out in the second instalment as well.

When the interviewer told him that Dubsmashes and Reels made on his Hera Pheri dialogues go viral very quickly, Paresh Rawal said, “But I am tired of that. Sick and tired of that.”

He added, “What happened was, in Hera Pheri 2, we were very over smart. Zyada hi hoshiyari dikha rahe the apni (We tried to be too smart). And, it did not work.”

Paresh Rawal then said that only Suniel Shetty was very earnest. “Except one guy was working. Who was very earnest-- Suniel Shetty. He never wanted to probe anything so he was standing out. Aur hum, ..dekha...bahut gandgi ho gai thi (It all got too dirty).”

Talking about a third instalment of the movie, Paresh Rawla said, “Jab kabhi bhi hota hai, ek to innocence chahiye wo nahi tha….wo tha hi nahi. Gandgi ho gai (Whenever that happens, it will need innocence. That wasn’t there anymore. It all got too dirty). In fact, I would like to get rid of that image. Truly.”

The first Hera Pheri film came out on 2000 and was directed by Priyadarshan. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The second film, Phir Hera Pheri was directed by Neeraj Vora. A third film in the franchise was announced a few years ago but the cast is yet to be finalised.

