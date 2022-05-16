Paresh Rawal will ‘charge a bomb’ for Hera Pheri sequel if he has to wear dhoti, glasses, walk in same old Baburao style

Fans of Hera Pheri and Paresh Rawal are still hoping for a new sequel but the cult comedy franchise is yet to get one. Now Paresh has opened up about what is actually needed to bring him on board if a sequel is planned. The actor is known for his onscreen avatar of the bespectacled Baburao Ganpatrao Apte or Babu Bhaiya. Also read: 'Comedians in danger everywhere, be it Chris Rock or Zelensky': Paresh Rawal after Will Smith's slap

The trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty was a hit with the audience. The original 2000 film, directed by Priyadarshan, was followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 but is yet to get a third instalment.

On being asked about his eagerness for a Hera Pheri sequel, Paresh told ETimes, “If you ask me honestly, there is no excitement left in me for any of my characters unless it is put in a different backdrop.”

Giving an example of how Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. got an apt sequel, he further said, “If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai (if I have to wear a similar dhoti and walk in the same way with glasses)... except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me. So the story has to be good. If we are coming up with a sequel of Hera Pheri after so many years, with the same old ghisa-pita jokes, it will not work. It should evolve and only then I will be excited about it. Otherwise, wahi chabaya hua niwala firse chabana hai, it will not give that excitement to me.”

Describing his co-stars, Paresh called Akshay a ‘family man’ and Suniel as his ‘3 a.m. friend'. Rumours suggest a Hera Pheri sequel is in the works but an official announcement is still awaited.

Paresh was last seen stepping into the shoes of late Rishi Kapoor in his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. He will now be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada.

