'Comedians in danger everywhere, be it Chris Rock or Zelensky': Paresh Rawal after Will Smith's slap

Actor Paresh Rawal has extended his support to comedian Chris Rock a day after he was slapped by actor Will Smith for cracking a joke on his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. He has also sympathised with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former comedian. Taking to Twitter, Paresh wrote, "Comedians are in danger everywhere, be it Chris or Zelensky!!!" (Also Read | Chris Rock's comedy tour ticket price, sales skyrocket post Will Smith's slap at Oscars 2022)

Paresh spoke about the Ukrainian president as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its fifth week. The war has so far killed hundreds and injured thousands of people. It has triggered one of the worst refugee crises in Europe since World War 2. The war began in Ukraine on February 24 this year.

Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, at the Oscars that was held on Monday, Will Smith hit Chris on the stage after the comedian said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” Chris joked about Jada's appearance, whose head is shaved as she has alopecia. After returning to his seat, Will shouted expletives, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!"

After the incident, several celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut reacted to it. Neetu on her Instagram Stories shared the photo of Will slapping Chris and wrote, “And they say women can never control their emotions…”

Gauahar wrote on Twitter, “Oscar jeet gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist, !!! Comedians at risk, #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on-screen and off. #Oscars.”

Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did.” She added clapping emojis and continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup.” She also posted a laughing emoji.

Singer Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career-high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead, he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident."

On Tuesday, Will apologised to Chris on Instagram, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON